$0.03 EPS Expected for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JOYY.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,553,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.