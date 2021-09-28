-$0.04 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Shake Shack posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 7,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,423. Shake Shack has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

