$0.08 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,988. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

