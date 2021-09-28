$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after buying an additional 826,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.