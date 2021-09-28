$0.25 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. IBEX posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 33,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in IBEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

