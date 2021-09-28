$0.32 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.