$0.35 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust also posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $206.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

