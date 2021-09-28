-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

XENT stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 169.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.