-$0.54 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KURA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 363,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.