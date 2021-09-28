-$0.54 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KURA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 363,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

