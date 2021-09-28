-$0.54 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

PLSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

PLSE stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.63. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

