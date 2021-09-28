$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

