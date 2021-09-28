$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 642.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 65,704 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

