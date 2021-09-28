$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. HP reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.14. 125,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,992. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

