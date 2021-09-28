$0.98 EPS Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. FOX posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

