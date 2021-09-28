$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact reported sales of $935.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE G traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 336,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

