$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,109. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AMC Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.