$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after buying an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Welltower by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.56. 63,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

