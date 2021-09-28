$1.22 EPS Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $783,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

