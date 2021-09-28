$1.70 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.31. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,519,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

