1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of FLWS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 298,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,143.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,997,967. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

