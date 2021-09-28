10,300 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

