$12.87 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post $12.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.37 million and the lowest is $370,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 428,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $404.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.11. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

