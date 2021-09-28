12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Invests $6.52 Million in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. Hub Group accounts for 1.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.29% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,466. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

