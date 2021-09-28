$134.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $134.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the highest is $135.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $522.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $5.08 on Friday, hitting $113.71. 541,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25.

In other news, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $2,511,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

