134,276 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FYBR opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

