$156.92 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce sales of $156.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.83 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $650.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $655.49 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $658.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. Employers has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Employers by 16.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Employers by 20.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 76.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Employers by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

