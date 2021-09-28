$179.54 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $179.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.52 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $157.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $718.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $713.54 million to $722.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.62 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $766.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

