$2.07 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.19. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

ITW opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

