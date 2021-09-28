$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

NYSE:RJF opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $95.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,470,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

