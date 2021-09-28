$2.78 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.84. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $10.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

