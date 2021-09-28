$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $18.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $81.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

