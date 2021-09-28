20,000 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RXRX opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.