20,601 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

