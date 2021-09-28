$280.79 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $280.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $284.33 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $260.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 767,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,518. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

