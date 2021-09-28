$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.50 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 135,983 shares of company stock worth $2,445,777. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

