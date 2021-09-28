$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $17.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

BJ traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

