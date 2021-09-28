$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post sales of $35.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $147.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,085. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,358 shares of company stock valued at $244,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth about $3,875,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.