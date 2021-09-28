3,764 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.31% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,408,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.