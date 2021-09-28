4,231 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AVTR opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.