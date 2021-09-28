4,905 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.