$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce sales of $5.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

