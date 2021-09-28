525,000 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

