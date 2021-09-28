$56.21 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $56.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $58.21 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.58 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 630,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.