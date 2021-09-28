$56.21 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $56.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $58.21 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.58 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 630,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.