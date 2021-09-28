$609.09 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce sales of $609.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $494.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,837,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.38. 178,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

