$63.53 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce sales of $63.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $64.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $721.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

