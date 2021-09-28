$640.64 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $640.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $633.50 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

SPLK stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.