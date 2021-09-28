$7.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,095. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

