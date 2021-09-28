71,584 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Air Transport Services Group accounts for 0.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 407,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.