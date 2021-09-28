$748.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce sales of $748.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $751.50 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of COO traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.00. 290,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,604. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.44 and a 200-day moving average of $406.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.