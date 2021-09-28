$833.52 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $833.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.77 million and the lowest is $790.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.